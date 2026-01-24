Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
24.01.2026 20:30:00
The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Dividend growth stocks can be powerful wealth-creating machines. Over the last 50 years, the average dividend grower in the S&P 500 has delivered a 10.2% annualized total return, according to Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That's well above the returns of stocks with no change in their dividend policy (6.8%) and non-dividend payers (4.3%). Oil giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has a grand ambition for its dividend. The oil company aims to rank among the top 25% of dividend growers in the S&P 500. With its dividend already yielding 3.3% -- nearly three times higher than the S&P 500's roughly 1.1% yield -- it's the ultimate dividend growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now. At that investment level, ConocoPhillips would generate over $33 in dividend income in the first year.
