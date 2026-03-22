Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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22.03.2026 09:25:00
The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Does your portfolio need dividend income right now more than it needs growth? And for that matter, does it need durable dividend growth more than it needs a fantastic starting yield?If the answer to both questions is yes, here's an idea for you: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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