The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now.

You don't need a few thousand dollars sitting around to start building a dividend portfolio. Most brokers now let you buy fractional shares, so $100 is plenty to get a stake in almost any company on the market, including some of the most reliable dividend payers there are.

The trick isn't finding a stock with the highest yield today. It's finding one that keeps raising its payout for decades, through recessions, pandemics, and whatever this year throws at it, so the income you're collecting keeps growing even if you never add another dollar. The trick is also finding a stock you feel so confident with that you can keep investing in as you continue to gain income.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is about as reliable as dividend growth gets. It's heavily loved in the dividend conversation, and it deserves all that love. It's the maker of Tide, Pampers, Gillette, and Charmin that just delivered its 70th consecutive annual dividend increase, one of only five companies in the world that can say that.

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