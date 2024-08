The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a dividend lover's dream stock. The Canadian pipeline and utility giant currently offers a dividend yield approaching 7%. That's several times higher than the average dividend stock (the S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.5%). Meanwhile, Enbridge has an elite record of increasing its payout (29 years and counting). With a high dividend yield and plenty of fuel to continue increasing its dividend, Enbridge is the ultimate dividend stock to buy now . It could turn a $1,000 investment into nearly $70 (and rising) of annual passive income.Enbridge generates extremely stable cash flow. Roughly 98% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) comes from cost-of-service arrangements or long-term contracts. Enbridge's earnings are so predictable that it has achieved its financial guidance for 18 straight years. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool