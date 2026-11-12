Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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12.11.2026 11:30:00
The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Are you looking for a new income-generating investment? Thanks to recently rising interest rates, there are plenty of good ones to choose from, including some dividend stocks that have seen their yields rise in step with these recent rate hikes.
There's one dividend-paying name, however, that arguably stands head and shoulders above the rest right now (no pun intended!). Its yield has actually fallen a bit in recent months (for a good reason), and the stock itself is admittedly not dirt cheap at the moment. It's a quality company with an amazing dividend pedigree, however, worth the price and its so-so dividend yield: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).
It's such a commonly suggested dividend stock that it's almost a cliché. But clichés are typically true, and for a well-deserved reason. That makes Procter & Gamble the ultimate dividend stock to buy at this time.
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