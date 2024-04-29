|
29.04.2024 02:00:00
The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Today
Dividend stocks are some of the best investments you can choose to have in your portfolio. They provide investors with valuable stability that flows from their large sales footprints, established market share positions, and passive income streams.This is an excellent time to be shopping in this market niche, too. That's because many dividend giants have fallen out of favor as Wall Street focuses on the small group of tech stocks that have powered most of the market's recent rally. As a result, you can get some fantastic dividend stocks at an attractive discount.McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is a great example of a stock worth considering after its recent slump. Sure, you'll have to compromise when it comes to weak short-term growth prospects. But that's a small price to pay for stellar long-term returns. Here's why this fast-food titan deserves a spot in your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!