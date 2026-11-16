The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The markets may feel nervous right now. That includes high-flying tech stocks, particularly those involved in artificial intelligence (AI), that had been performing well. They have taken it on the chin lately due to concerns about AI. You can see this by examining the performance of the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100, which lost 7.8% over the last month through Nov. 12.

One way to counteract that volatility is to own dividend-paying stocks. That's easy to say, but which one should you choose?

It's a good first step to narrow down the sector. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own or finance real estate properties, stand out. These stocks are tailor-made for dividend investors because they must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income. Within that sector, Realty Income (NYSE: O) tops my list.

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