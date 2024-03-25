|
25.03.2024 13:43:00
The Ultimate EV Stock to Buy With $1,000 Today
The market for electric vehicles (EVs) is a crowded one. With EV adoption expected to increase at a near-exponential rate, the industry's potential has attracted legacy automakers and start-ups looking to make a name for themselves.Yet, when it comes down to brass tacks, there is one EV manufacturer worthy of a spot in investors' portfolios: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Here are three reasons it is the ultimate EV stock to buy with $1,000 today.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
