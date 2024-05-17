|
17.05.2024 11:30:00
The Ultimate Fintech Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
Fintech, or financial technology, has exploded as a global industry. The ability to move money electronically at lightning speed has changed the way the world does business and people consume. As with every industry, there are leaders and laggards. If you're interested in a top fintech stock with vast opportunities, consider Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU).U.S. investors may not be familiar with Nu because it operates, under the banner of NuBank, in Latin America. It's headquartered in Brazil, where 54% of the adult population are members, a number that keeps growing. It's now the fourth-largest financial institution in Brazil. It also recently entered Mexico and Colombia, where it's growing quickly.Nu is all digital, and it offers an easy-to-use interface with low-fee products. It added 5.5 million new members in 2024's first quarter for a total of more than 99 million and has already surpassed 100 million since the close of the first quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
