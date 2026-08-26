Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie

Ultimate Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097

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26.08.2026 06:46:00

The Ultimate Growth ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Growth stocks can make great investments because of their return potential. The downside, however, is that such potential upside typically comes with more downside risk. That's why investing in a growth ETF is a smart move. You get the upside potential of growth stocks without taking on the risks that come with focused investments in individual companies.There are plenty of good growth ETFs to choose from, but they're far from created equal. If you have $1,000 to invest right now and are looking for a growth ETF to add to your portfolio, consider the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM). There are no guarantees in the stock market, but you're unlikely to regret this investment years down the road.QQQM mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, which includes the 100 largest non-financial stocks trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. It's a newer version of the popular Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, holding the same stocks, but charging lower fees. So, at this point, it makes more sense for new buyers to go with QQQM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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