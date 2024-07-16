|
16.07.2024 10:54:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock Is in a 45% Drawdown: Should You Buy the Dip for the Second Half of 2024?
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) is up around 25,000% in the last 10 years. The stock is also currently inflicting pain on shareholders, with shares down 46% from recent highs set earlier in 2024. This is one of its worst drawdowns ever and has the stock at its cheapest earnings multiple in recent memory.The upstart energy drink brand has gained a ton of market share in the United States and is expanding internationally. However, investors are worried about a short-term pull forward in inventory and a recent report from the Wall Street Journal regarding the energy drink and eating disorders. Is the the stock a buy-the-dip candidate for the second half of 2024?Taking the United States by storm with its healthier energy drinks, Celsius burst onto the scene a few years back with its sugar-free energy drinks and never looked back. With a pitch as a healthier caffeine beverage for those looking for an active lifestyle, Celsius has taken share in the energy drink category from legacy players like Monster and Red Bull by getting more women and exercise-focused consumers to become regular customers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
