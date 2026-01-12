Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
12.01.2026 23:35:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
If you have $1,000 you're looking to invest in just one stock, one of my favorite growth stocks to buy right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). With the stock underperforming the market last year, it now finds itself at an attractive valuation, both on a historical basis and versus peers. Meanwhile, the company is seeing strong operating leverage in its e-commerce operations, and revenue growth at its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is starting to accelerate.If Amazon's history is any indication, the company invests to win. It did this in its e-commerce business, spending a ton of money to build out the largest logistics and warehouse operations on the planet. It then turned around and created the entire infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud business from scratch, eventually building it to become its most profitable segment.However, Amazon has never rested on its laurels, and it's still investing heavily in its businesses to make them better and grow. Within e-commerce, the company has become the largest manufacturer and operator of robots in the world. It is continually advancing what these robots are capable of doing, making it a leader in the space. Since robots can work 24/7/365, perform some tasks that humans cannot, and don't take a salary, they help save costs and improve efficiency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!