Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
21.01.2026 06:47:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
I'm convinced that the best way to play the growth of artificial intelligence is not to invest in various software companies, but to look for companies building the infrastructure that makes AI a reality. There's a lot from which to choose in this space, including chipmakers, foundries, and even companies that make the equipment needed to build and operate massive data centers.That's why one of my favorite stocks is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). The Dutch company is building data centers specifically designed to power AI technology, using thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units to operate a full-stack AI cloud platform -- providing its customers with everything they need to build, train, deploy, and run AI workloads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
