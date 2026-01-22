NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.01.2026 17:35:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth investors have a specific goal: seeing their funds appreciate. Since there's never a way to know the future, that often comes with risk, and growth investors typically accept that risk as part of the equation. There are many factors that come into the formula, with higher-risk choices often coming with the highest potential for gains.Many investors can benefit from high-potential stocks without moving toward the speculative end of the spectrum. Take MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock, for example. It has already delivered for investors, but it still has outsized opportunities. While I wouldn't call it a low-risk stock, it's stable and established, making it a high-growth stock that can suit nearly any investor's risk level. That's why it's the ultimate growth stock.While some growth investors are willing to overlook current performance for the long-term opportunity, with MercadoLibre, there's no need to do that. It consistently reports robust growth on the top-line metrics, the softer metrics demonstrate strong engagement, and the company is highly profitable.
