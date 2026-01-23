NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 02:10:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was an incredible growth stock over the past two decades. The fast-casual restaurant chain went public at a split-adjusted price of $0.44 per share on Jan. 26, 2006, and now trades at about $41.From 2006 to 2024, Chipotle's revenue rose from $220 million to $11.3 billion, its number of company-owned stores rose more than sixfold to 3,726 locations, and its net income surged from $41 million to $1.53 billion. It grew rapidly as it carved out a defensible niche in the fast-casual market, opened more locations, and promoted its brand through edgy marketing campaigns. It also streamlined its menu with fewer products, expanded its digital orders and sticky loyalty campaigns, and evolved into a top restaurant brand among Gen Z and Millennial customers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
