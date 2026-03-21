Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie

Ultimate Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097

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21.03.2026 17:30:00

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Does your portfolio need some new growth names, but you're leery of adding the market's most obvious and overcrowded trades? If so, you're not alone. Most of the market's most popular picks are still overbought and overvalued. You'd be better served with something a bit off the beaten path.Consider adding a stake in Nokia (NYSE: NOK) sooner rather than later. Holding out for a pullback from its recently reached multiyear high might help a little. But being unwilling to step in even at this frothy valuation could just as easily be a mistake.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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