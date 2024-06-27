|
27.06.2024 14:45:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
The tech industry is well-known for its wealth of growth stocks. Many industry leaders have delivered consistent and significant gains over the long term. Meanwhile, the emergence of markets like artificial intelligence (AI), digital services, and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) indicate plenty of room for growth in the coming years.As the world's second most-valuable company with a market capitalization above $3 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a long history of growth. The company's stock is up 318% since 2019 despite a global pandemic, an economic downturn, and recent declines in product sales. Apple has faced more than a few headwinds over the last 12 months, which have seen its stock trickle up just 11%. However, growth catalysts across tech and vast financial resources suggest a lucrative future for Apple over the long term. Moderate stock growth in recent months has kept its share price reasonable, making now an attractive time to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
