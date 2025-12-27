Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
27.12.2025 05:15:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Heading into 2026, the stock market is coming off one of its best three-year runs in history, up roughly 75%.The AI boom that kicked off with the Nov. 2022 launch of ChatGPT has led to some concerns about a bubble in AI, and the S&P 500 is now trading at a historically high price-to-earnings ratio. In such an environment, finding a growth stock isn't so easy. Ideally, investors will want to find a company that not only offers strong long-term growth potential but also trades at a reasonable valuation. One such stock that fits the bill is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), the Latin American e-commerce leader, whose business covers verticals like fintech and logistics, and if you're looking to invest $2,000, then you have just enough to afford one share as the stock is trading at $1,998 a share as of Dec. 26. MercadoLibre has already made early investors rich. Keep reading to see why it still has a lot of growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
