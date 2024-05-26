|
26.05.2024 14:15:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $20 Right Now
Raging hot inflation has made it harder to find value in anything these days. A $20 bill doesn't go as far as it once did. But don't get discouraged; that money can go a long way if you know where to put it. Yes, even in the stock market, you can still get a lot for $20.Red-hot telehealth company Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) recently exploded to nearly $20 per share on a major product announcement. Here's why this is arguably the best stock you can buy for $20 on Wall Street, and the party could just be getting started.GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic have taken the healthcare world by storm. These products mimic a hormone that helps suppress appetite and regulate blood sugar, two fundamental aspects of weight loss.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
