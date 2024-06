The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The market has been red-hot this year, with the S&P 500 index hitting new highs recently. This surge has been led by growth stocks, as the economy remains solid and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its early days.Stocks are performing well, but one growth stock that still looks like a solid buy right now is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). If you have $5,000 to invest right now , Amazon could be a fantastic buy. Let's look at what makes the stock an attractive investment today.When looking at the largest growth stocks in the S&P, the one thing that most of them have in common is that they have become dominant players in a particular area. Examples of this include Apple in smartphones, Alphabet in search, and Nvidia with graphic processing units (GPUs).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel