17.05.2024 11:15:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
Finding an exciting high-growth stock to buy can lead to outsized returns. Identifying companies with long-term competitive advantages and holding them for the long term allows the company to grow and execute. Over time, shareholders are rewarded as their small slice of the business gains value. While it may not be the most well-known coffee brand, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is certainly looking like the kind of company that can be a massive winner.The fast-growing coffee chain might be the next big thing. If it's able to continue to grow at its current pace, it could be the perfect place to invest $500 right now.For most investors, the term "fast-growing coffee chain" probably brings up thoughts of other businesses, rather than Dutch Bros. However, that may depend on where you live. Founded in Oregon in 1992, Dutch Bros now has 876 locations in 17 states, mostly concentrated in the West and Southwest. So if you live in one of the states that doesn't have a Dutch Bros location, you may never have heard of this company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
