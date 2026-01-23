NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 08:35:00
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now
Even near all-time highs, the S&P 500 still offers plenty of stocks that can deliver outstanding returns to patient investors. Those looking for the best of the bunch to invest in right now should consider companies capitalizing on the rapid expansion of industries such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).One such stock is none other than Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here is why, for those with $500 to spare, Alphabet is one of the best growth stocks to park your money in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!