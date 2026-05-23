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Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie

Ultimate Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097

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23.05.2026 11:45:00

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

The S&P 500 is up 8% year to date, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). For example, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is up about 19% this year, outpacing the broader market.No one knows today whether the trend will boom and then bust, or stick around forever, but smart investors should make sure to diversify into other growth spaces, too. If you're looking for an excellent growth stock outside of AI and you have $500 to invest, consider Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). It could be the ultimate growth stock to buy with $500.Image source: Dutch Bros.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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