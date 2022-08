The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been in a resurgent mood over the past month, as is evident from the 8% rally in the S&P 500 index.The broad market rally has rubbed off positively on technology stocks as well, with the tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector Index surging 16% in the past month. The tech stock rally isn't surprising, as major companies in this sector have reported solid earnings in recent weeks. Not surprisingly, the likes of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have appreciated strongly of late.^SPX data by YChartsContinue reading