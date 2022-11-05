|
05.11.2022 14:00:00
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth stocks have gotten walloped this year. The growth-focused Nasdaq Composite Index has lost about a third of its value, with many growth stocks down even further. The main issue weighing on growth stocks is concern that rapidly rising interest rates to combat red-hot inflation will send the economy into a recession. That would make it harder for companies to grow their revenue and profits.However, some companies are more immune to an economic downturn because they benefit from significant long-term tailwinds. One sector where that's certainly the case is cybersecurity. With cyber threats growing, businesses and other entities need to improve their network security. That's driving explosive growth for companies focused on the sector.Three great options for those with a little spare cash to invest these days are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). An investor with $1,000 to invest could buy a couple of shares of each company, enabling them to build a mini cybersecurity basket to capitalize on the sector's enormous long-term growth potential.Continue reading
