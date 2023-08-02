|
02.08.2023 14:30:00
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
$1,000 doesn't buy what it used to. But investing is the best way to make it grow. If you have some uninvested money in an IRA, brokerage, checking account, or under a mattress, consider putting it to work for you. The market, specifically high-growth technology companies, has been on a tear this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 38% so far, making up for its 33% fall in 2022. It's natural for investors to be excited, but it's important to remember that the market also has risks. The enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) has propelled several companies to new highs that fundamentals may not support.For this reason, looking at companies you are comfortable investing in for the long haul is crucial. What if the market drops tomorrow? Is the company strong enough to come back and produce tremendous profits for investors in the future? Both Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) should be strong enough to endure. Here's a closer look at why investors might rely on each of these tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,50
|-9,52%
|Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.