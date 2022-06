The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is crashing, and high-growth companies are now available at enticing valuations, which means now is a great time for investors to buy some solid stocks on the cheap.More importantly, investors can start buying shares of top companies amid the ongoing stock market sell-off even with small amounts thanks to the power of fractional investing. For instance, investors can buy fractional shares of growth stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) even if they have limited funds -- say $100. Let's look at the reasons it would be a good idea to put $100 into the graphics specialist right now.Nvidia stock is available at a nice discount today. It is trading at 42 times trailing earnings, which makes it way cheaper than 2021's price-to-earnings ratio of 90. Buying $100 worth of Nvidia stock at this valuation looks like a good deal considering its impressive growth and bright prospects.Continue reading