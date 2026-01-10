Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
10.01.2026 15:45:00
The Ultimate High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now for 2026
The stock I'll be looking at in this article probably won't become a multibagger anytime soon, nor will it be mistaken for a growth stock. However, as the broader market has shifted toward the allure of high-growth stocks -- such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other next-gen technologies -- many steady-Eddie (perhaps even boring) high-yield dividend stocks have been left in their wake.I'll highlight one of these castaway high-yield stocks and explain why it is one of my favorite buys for 2026 -- especially after it declined 63% from its all-time high.UK-based Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is the largest frozen foods manufacturer and distributor in Europe. It is the No. 1 brand in 13 of the 15 countries it serves and occupies the No. 2 spot in the other two countries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
