NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 14:15:00

The Ultimate High-Yield Drug Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Dividend investors need to be cautious about reaching too far for yield since this can open them up to added risks. At the same time, they must ensure that they are generating an attractive enough income stream to make the investment worthwhile. One pharmaceutical stock stands out to income seekers today with its balance between risk and reward.Investors looking for the best-performing pharmaceutical company today will probably be drawn to Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). The company's GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are smashing it, with Mounjaro sales up 109% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 and Zepbound sales higher by an even larger 185%. There's just one problem: Investors are well aware of the company's success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten