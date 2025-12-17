NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.12.2025 14:15:00
The Ultimate High-Yield Drug Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Dividend investors need to be cautious about reaching too far for yield since this can open them up to added risks. At the same time, they must ensure that they are generating an attractive enough income stream to make the investment worthwhile. One pharmaceutical stock stands out to income seekers today with its balance between risk and reward.Investors looking for the best-performing pharmaceutical company today will probably be drawn to Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). The company's GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are smashing it, with Mounjaro sales up 109% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 and Zepbound sales higher by an even larger 185%. There's just one problem: Investors are well aware of the company's success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
