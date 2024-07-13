|
13.07.2024 12:30:00
The Ultimate High-Yield Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
"If you have $1,000 to invest and are looking for reliable high-yield stocks, then look at the energy industry."That's a statement that nobody would expect to hear given the inherent volatility of oil and natural gas prices. The key is that you need to focus your attention on the midstream sector, which operates very differently from energy producers and processors. Here's why Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) are the ultimate place to invest $1,000 if you're in search of high-yield stocks.When most people think of the energy industry, they are generally thinking about companies that drill for oil and natural gas. These enterprises, however, only represent one segment of the overall energy sector. These "upstream" companies have somewhat unstable businesses because their income is dependent on the prices of the commodities they produce, which can be highly volatile. This is actually a problem in the "downstream" segment of the energy sector, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
