The Ultimate Real Estate Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) isn't a stock that goes on sale often. The logistics real estate company has excellent asset quality, top-notch credit, and a tenant list that reads like a Who's Who of e-commerce and shipping companies.However, because of interest rate headwinds and geopolitical risks, as well as somewhat pessimistic short-term guidance from management, Prologis is now trading for more than 20% below its recent highs. But for patient long-term investors, it looks like an opportunity.Prologis is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that specializes in "logistics" real estate. Its properties are mainly distribution centers and warehouses, and it leases space to e-commerce, retail, and logistics companies, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and about 6,700 others.