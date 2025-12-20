Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
The Ultimate Stock to Buy for 2026
Finding the ultimate stock to buy for 2026 is no easy task. First, you have to address whether the stock will come from an AI-related field or not. There are growing fears of an AI bubble forming, but those fears are negated by real money being spent by the AI hyperscalers, who are racing to build out as much computing capacity as possible. I think one of the best stocks to buy for 2026 comes from this industry, and it's a key supplier.While I'll entertain an argument of whether Nvidia's dominance is slipping, what isn't up for debate is how much is being spent on AI infrastructure. After setting records in 2025, the AI hypercalers look to be setting a new record on data center capital expenditures again in 2026. There are several companies positioned to take advantage of that buildout, but none is in a better spot than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
