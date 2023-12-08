|
08.12.2023 22:00:00
The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Ride - Snow Joe® Kids Ride-On IONMAX™ SUV Unveiled!
HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe, a leader in innovative outdoor power tools, has redefined playtime with the ultimate holiday kids gift: the new IONMAX 24V Kids Ride-On SUV. For a limited time, parents can gift their kids the thrill of adventure with over $120 in instant savings!
Expertly designed for both indoor and outdoor fun, the Snow Kids Ride-On SUV is perfect for children ages 3-7 who want to explore their world in style. Outfitted with dual 35-watt motors, LED headlights, and spring suspension tires, this ride-on SUV with snowplow attachment provides a smooth ride and an exhilarating experience. Safety comes first! The SUV is built with magnetically-closed doors, a seatbelt, and includes a remote control for parents to oversee their child's journey.
Kids will delight in the entertainment-packed dashboard, featuring a digital display, music controls, and multiple input modes for endless amusement. With the holiday season upon us, there's no better gift to light up your child's imagination and foster a sense of adventure.
Seasons change, but the fun continues for the whole family. IONMAX interchangeable and rechargeable batteries not only power the Kids Ride-On SUV, but they also power your snow blower, lawn mower, and over 150+ tools in the IONMAX cordless tool system. More than a mere vehicle, this SUV is your child's passport to a winter wonderland of imagination, where every ride is merry and bright! Gift the magic of exploration this holiday season and watch as your little one creates joyous memories to last a lifetime.
Act now! This special holiday savings offer is only valid from 12/8/2023 at 4pm EST – 12/21/2023 at 4pm EST when shopping exclusively on snowjoe.com, while supplies last.
About Snow Joe
Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ultimate-winter-wonderland-ride--snow-joe-kids-ride-on-ionmax-suv-unveiled-302010449.html
SOURCE Snow Joe LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.