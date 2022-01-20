|
20.01.2022 13:50:00
The Under-the-Radar Threat to Starbucks You Need to Know About
Last month, something historic happened inside famed coffee chain Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). You might have missed it if you blinked because it wasn't something Starbucks' corporate wanted to promote. In Buffalo, New York, a Starbucks location became the company's first to form a union. Since then, another site nearby also voted to form a union.This isn't making national headlines, but investors should monitor the situation for momentum. Here is what you need to know about the potential investment impact of a unionized Starbucks workforce.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
