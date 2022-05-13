|
The Unexpected Way Your Cryptocurrency Holdings Might Be at Risk
The stock market is having a rough year so far, with the Nasdaq 100 technology index officially in a bear market, having declined 30% from its all-time high. Cryptocurrency markets have fared even worse, with the collective value of all tokens falling 58% since the November 2021 highs.But, oddly enough, a drop in prices isn't the only risk facing crypto holders. In fact, a greater risk could lie within the brokerage platforms investors trust to hold their tokens, and it stems from the crypto markets' decentralized, unregulated nature that has made them so popular in the first place.Here's why investors must pay close attention to the financial health of their crypto exchange of choice.Continue reading
