Most people become eligible to claim their Social Security benefits at age 62, and nearly 30% of people opted to start receiving their monthly checks as soon as possible in 2021.While getting your hands on Social Security early might make sense for some, there are some serious downsides to consider. You risk permanently lowering your monthly payment for yourself and a surviving spouse, and you might not even be able to keep as much of your benefit check as you were expecting.Here's the unfortunate truth about claiming Social Security at age 62.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel