The most common advice for retirees is to delay taking Social Security as long as possible, up to age 70 if you can. The reasoning is solid: Delaying benefits guarantees a higher monthly benefits check once you do start collecting, and the odds are you'll maximize your lifetime benefits in most cases by delaying until 70.But waiting to claim your Social Security benefits also comes with some downsides. Here's the unfortunate truth about claiming Social Security at age 70.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel