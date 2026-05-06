Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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06.05.2026 20:48:00
The Unintended Consequence the War in the Middle East Could Have on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Business
When the Iran war began on Feb. 28, one of the first things Americans noticed was how rapidly gas became much more expensive. Higher fuel prices are undoubtedly hitting people's household budgets, but the impact isn't just limited to people; plenty of companies are feeling it in their wallets as well.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) probably isn't the first name you'd think of when listing companies that would be affected by a war in the Middle East, but its operations require tons of electricity, as well as other elements that are feeling the impact.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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