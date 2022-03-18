The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces Rio Salado Scholarship Winners

Four Rio Salado Alumni and Two Faculty/Staff Members Chosen for Full-Program Scholarships

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is excited to announce the winners of its UAGC-Rio Salado Partnership Scholarships. UAGC awarded approximately $180,000 in full-program scholarships to six recipients – four alumni and two faculty/staff members. Recipients were chosen based on essay responses in their applications and their academic achievements.

"These scholarships are a core part of our mission to make quality college education accessible to adult learners."

"We are pleased to award these scholarships as a core part of our mission to make quality college education accessible to adult learners through online, flexible degree programs," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said.

The winners were honored at a ceremony held at the University of Arizona Global Campus headquarters in Chandler, AZ. Recipients shared their essays at the ceremony, each recipient's essay telling a unique story – of first-generation college students, overcoming obstacles, the pursuit of higher education and ambitions for the future. The six winners are:

Michael Ander , Rio Salado graduate, working as a police officer and pursuing a BA in Social and Criminal Justice;

, graduate, working as a police officer and pursuing a BA in Social and Criminal Justice; Cristopher Camacho , Rio Salado graduate, working in the technology field and pursuing a BS in Computer Software Technology;

, graduate, working in the technology field and pursuing a BS in Computer Software Technology; Dyna Odylere Krigbaum , Rio Salado graduate, working in commercial real estate and pursuing a BA in Project Management;

, graduate, working in commercial real estate and pursuing a BA in Project Management; Ryan Quintana , Rio Salado graduate, working in human resources and pursuing a BA in Human Resources Management;

, graduate, working in human resources and pursuing a BA in Human Resources Management; Julie Tiene , Rio Salado full-time staff, working in business services and pursuing an MBA;

, full-time staff, working in business services and pursuing an MBA; Heather Tyler , Rio Salado full-time staff, working in academic affairs and pursuing a PhD. In Education

"We share our heart-felt thanks to UAGC for this scholarship program and the community outreach extended to scholars at Rio Salado, the Maricopa Community Colleges, and other educational institutions across the country," Rio Salado President Kate Smith said. "We truly appreciate our partnership with UAGC and are so proud to be a part of the journey of these amazing scholars."

The transfer partnership between UAGC and Rio Salado began in September 2020. Scholarship recipients can pursue degrees in more than 50 programs UAGC offers, including these seamless transfer pathways from Rio Salado College to UAGC, which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90-credit hours in transfer.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Rio Salado College

Rio Salado College is one of ten Maricopa Community Colleges and one of the largest online public community colleges in the nation, serving nearly 40,000 students annually with more than 23,000 online in 50 states and internationally. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Rio Salado offers 600+ online classes, 135+ degree and certificate programs and general education courses. The college also provides support for dual enrollment, military and incarcerated students and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-university-of-arizona-global-campus-announces-rio-salado-scholarship-winners-301505525.html

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus