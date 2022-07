The Upper-Middle Class Members Feel the Pain of Inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The pandemic, with canceled vacation plans and fewer sprawling nights out on the town, inadvertently helped just about everyone pad their savings accounts. But, thanks in large part to inflation, the bill is finally coming due. One surprising group is paying the most.With fewer wage gains than lower-class peers, and a more painful investment experience than the rich, members of the upper-middle class are feeling especially squeezed by 2022's nasty economic forces.Continue reading