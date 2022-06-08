The Urgent Company's Brave Robot and Coolhaus Brands Rollout the Company's First Animal-Free Dairy Product Collaboration

The new Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwich is now available nationwide at Kroger

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Brave Robot , the animal-free dairy ice cream brand launched by The Urgent Company in July 2020, and cult novelty ice cream brand Coolhaus are teaming up to announce the launch of Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches. This launch marks the first time Coolhaus, which The Urgent Company recently acquired , is leveraging animal-free milk protein made by Perfect Day in their products. In their first collaboration, Brave Robot and Coolhaus push their shared mission forward in making innovative products for everybody to enjoy that are better for the planet. On shelves this month, ice cream sandwich lovers can enjoy animal-free and sustainable animal-free ice cream sandwiches in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Mint Chocolate Chip.

"The new Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches are everything you want an ice cream sandwich to be: rich, creamy ice cream layered between freshly baked, decadent cookies," said Paul Kollesoff, CEO & Co-Founder of The Urgent Company. "When we brought these companies together, we envisioned our missions coming together, too. This collaboration extends our impact by giving devoted Coolhaus fans a taste of a more sustainable future with delicious animal-free dairy."

Launching at Kroger stores nationwide, Brave Robot x Coolhaus Animal-Free Ice Cream Sandwiches are sold in two varieties at $7.99 per pack of three sandwiches. Each decadent sandwich is lactose-free, hormone-free and cruelty-free, coming in at 290 calories per sandwich.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : Creamy vanilla animal-free ice cream with chunks of cookie-dough and chocolate pieces, sandwiched between two delicious chocolate chip cookies.

: Creamy vanilla animal-free ice cream with chunks of cookie-dough and chocolate pieces, sandwiched between two delicious chocolate chip cookies. Mint Chocolate Chip : Creamy mint animal-free ice cream with chocolate pieces sandwiched between two decadent double-chocolate cookies.

"When we started Coolhaus, our mission was to make better products for everyone," said Natasha Case, founder of Coolhaus. "By teaming up with Brave Robot and integrating Perfect Day animal-free protein into our ice cream, we can make Coolhaus accessible to more people by using animal-free dairy that is also lactose-free and even better for the planet. These ice cream sandwiches are the next step to making more inclusive products with even more meaning behind them."

Brave Robot uses non-animal whey protein made by Perfect Day that is bioidentical to whey from cow's milk, except it is made through precision fermentation. A third-party validated, ISO compliant Life Cycle Assessment found that Brave Robot ice cream reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 72%, non-renewable energy by 60%, and blue water consumption by 23%, when compared to dairy ice cream made through conventional production.

To learn more about Brave Robot visit braverobot.co .

ABOUT THE URGENT COMPANY

The Urgent Company is a new type of CPG company, one with a singular focus on the next generation of consumer brands that harness the latest in innovation and science to create revolutionary, delicious, and sustainable animal-free foods with less impact on the planet. The Urgent Company made its marketplace premiere with the launch of Brave Robot, a revolutionary ice cream made with Perfect Day's non-animal whey protein, which uses the best of science and nature to create dairy without animals. The Urgent Company strives to be different, while making a difference. They exist for the future and believe that if things don't change now, there will be nothing left for tomorrow. Visit theurgentcompany.com to learn more.

ABOUT COOLHAUS

Coolhaus is the leading women-owned ice cream business at grocery and a pioneer in dessert innovation and novelties with its thoughtfully-crafted, super-premium and innovative ice cream and plant-based frozen desserts. Their social mission is to inspire the next generation of women and LGBTQ founders, entrepreneurs and creators of diverse backgrounds to feel empowered to turn their dreams into realities in an equitable environment.

