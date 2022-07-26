The Valuable 500 Gain Further Momentum with 'Generation Valuable' on the Anniversary of ADA

- The Valuable 500 announce 28 adopters of its leadership up mentoring programme for people with disabilities from members spanning 4 continents

- Generation Valuable participants will be paired with a mentor at C-Suite level within their organisation and will explore the Valuable 500's transformation pillars

- Early adopters include EY, Nielsen & Boston Consulting Group

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). This changed the world as we know it by activating legislation which provided people with disabilities access to buildings, equitable education and made it illegal to discriminate against a qualified person for employment.

It is important to recognise the strides we have made towards disability inclusion – there is further progress to be made. The way society views disability needs to evolve, dispelling the myth that disability is something to pity or fear. By changing this and recognising how disabled people enrich communities, society will be empowered to ensure disabled people are included.

'Generation Valuable' will serve as a unique leadership opportunity for people with disabilities to build the future of the corporate C-Suite, driving disability inclusion through systematic change and revolutionising the boardrooms of tomorrow. Building a community of disabled talent who share their experiences upward to inform the C-suite of today about how to make businesses more inclusive.

Senator Tom Harkin (Retired) commented:

"Once again, Caroline Casey and the Valuable 500 have opened a new pathway for people with disabilities to be fully included in the workplace, not just on the 'shop floor,' but in the corporate structure and boardrooms. The 'Generation Valuable' mentoring program is so needed and timely to start having persons with disabilities in managerial and corporate decision-making positions."

The complete list of early adopters includes:

Alstom

ATOS

AXA Group

Boston Consulting Group

Centrica

Channel 4

Clifford Chance

Coles Group

Deloitte

Enel

EY

Fidelity International

HSBC

ISS/AS

ITV

L'Oréal

Macquarie Group

Mahindra

Nielsen

MSD

Omnicom Group

Ottobock

P&G

Reach PLC

Roche

Springer Nature

TD Bank Group

Telefonica

Hank Prybylski, EY Global Vice Chair, Transformation and Global Executive Sponsor for Disability, commented:

"EY's co-founder Arthur Young was trained as a lawyer but couldn't practice after losing his hearing. Needing to leverage his talents in new ways, he started an accounting firm, creating many of the core accounting principles still used today. On the anniversary of the ADA, we are proud to honour his legacy of driving innovation through diversity by joining Generation Valuable. Through executive leadership mentorships, we will accelerate disability inclusion and long-lasting change. I am excited for EY to be part of this first cohort, and for the invaluable personal opportunity to serve as a mentor."

