28.05.2026 19:15:00

The Vanguard ETF That Could Set You Up for Life if You Buy It Now

U.S. stocks could be on pace for their fourth straight year of double-digit gains if the current pace holds. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has returned 26%, 25%, and 18%, respectively, over the past three calendar years, and it's up another 10% year to date in 2026.If you follow the old saying of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it would be understandable to keep holding this ETF for the foreseeable future. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, it's a strategy that makes a lot of sense and is certainly defensible given its ultra-low expense ratio and long track record of success.I want to make the case, however, for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). It has a slightly different composition than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), one that could make it an outperformer in the years ahead. If you continue to steadily invest in it AND can manage the temptation to time the market during periods of volatility, it could set you up for a lifetime of financial independence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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