The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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31.03.2026 17:30:00
The Vanguard ETF That's Quietly Crushing the Market in 2026
After an impressive 2025 that capped off three straight years of double-digit gains, the S&P 500 has struggled in the new year -- down about 4.6% year to date through March 26, as the broader tech sector has pulled back a bit.While a lot of attention has been given to the market's struggles, one Vanguard ETF has been moving in the opposite direction: the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV). It doesn't have the flash of a tech-heavy or growth ETF, but it's performing nearly 7% better than the S&P 500 to begin this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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