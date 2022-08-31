The Verified Experts Platform Gives Freelancers a Reputation Boost Through Credential Vetting

Freelancers have a new way to showcase career background and get more clients

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freelancers and skilled professionals face a number of obstacles in getting new clients. The Verified Experts is helping these experts with a new platform that gives them a virtual "stamp of approval" in the sight of their prospective clients. The Verified Experts is officially launching their new website, which is forever changing the way in which freelancers, consultants, and professionals attain new clients.

The freelance market is a highly competitive one, with over 1 billion freelance consultants and skilled professionals around the world. In order to stand out, these experts need to have smart strategies in place. Traditional marketing methods can be useful, but even when cost isn't an issue, ads should ideally be just one part of an overarching promotion strategy. This strategy should include an online portfolio, as well, but virtual portfolios don't actually offer a third-party vetting for outsourcers who are looking for a credentialed expert.

The team at The Verified Experts recognized that freelancers needed a simple way to display their vetted credentials. Through the creation of their newly launched platform, The Verified Experts is revolutionizing the way outsourcers find vetted professionals with a single website that gives a third-party authentication process.

The Verified Experts offers a streamlined platform where freelancers can get all of their credentials and background verified. When professionals apply to The Verified Experts, they send over their histories, education, references, projects, clients, and resumes. All of this is verified, and professionals receive virtual badges and certificates to authenticate their experience. This website is a simple, one-stop go-to for anyone looking to be hired or hire a skilled professional. Outsourcers who want to hire a freelancer with confidence can simply visit The Verified Experts website and check their credentials in seconds. It's truly that easy.

"Our promise is that we'll be there, as questions arise from your clients," said a spokesperson for The Verified Experts, in a comment made to freelancers looking to join their platform. "We want to give you that extra leg up by showing your clients you do have the experiences and background you promised."

There are few other platforms offering such a vetting process for freelancers, and none are as simple and straightforward for all parties. For skilled professionals, their talents are credentialed and placed on one reputable site for clients to see. For outsourcers, it's easier than ever to find a trusted, knowledgeable freelancer.

Currently, The Verified Experts is accepting new freelancers to join their listings. More information can be found at https://theverifiedexperts.com/.

