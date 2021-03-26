The Very Good Food Company Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer and Director, The Very Good Food Company Inc. ("VERY" or the "Company") (TSXV: VERY), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. The company's mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date the company has developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand. https://www.verygoodbutchers.com/

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

