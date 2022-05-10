THE VETS LAUNCH 4 CITIES IN 45 DAYS

Mobile veterinarian care expands its services into Charlotte, Sacramento, Phoenix, and San Diego

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vets , a mobile veterinary service providing premium at-home pet care, announces its expansion into Charlotte, NC marking the company's 14th city it has expanded to since launching in 2021.

The Vets is transforming the pet care industry by bringing quality care into the home, which ultimately allows veterinarians to develop stronger relationships with pets and their owners in a stress-free environment. Among the top reasons that pet owners avoid or postpone their visit to the vet clinic include the stress of transporting their pet, restrictive pet carriers, and crowded waiting rooms. With The Vets, both cats and dogs can receive a full range of treatments including wellness exams, sick care, diagnostics, and more.

As part of the expansion into Charlotte, The Vets is welcoming 5 new team members including Dr. Robyn McFerren, DVM & Dr. Stephanie Wolf, DVM bringing over 40 years of veterinary experience to the pet parents of Charlotte.

In addition to The Vets' expansion in Charlotte, the company has rapidly been growing to meet the demand for at-home pet care needs across the country. Within the past month alone, The Vets has also introduced its services throughout Sacramento, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and San Diego, California. With plans to reach 22 cities by the end of 2022, The Vets is on track to be one of the fastest-growing at-home pet care companies.

"With the launch of Charlotte, we've expanded into 3 new cities in the last month, highlighting our ambitious expansion plans for 2022. I'm proud of our local teams, who are bringing the best pet care possible to our pets and pet parents alike," says Esben Mou, VP of Expansion.

The Vets provides flexibility for not only pet parents but veterinarians and technicians alike. Bringing back the novelty of "the family vet," practitioners are able to sit with each family to discuss medical conditions and preventative care, observing the pet(s) in its home environment. By bringing the clinic directly to one's pet instead of the other way around, The Vets is helping to ensure that one's dog or call is as comfortable as possible during what is normally a very stressful experience.

To celebrate The Vets' expansion into Charlotte, the company is supporting Halfway There Rescue by matching, dollar for dollar, every service dollar spent in Charlotte from May 1-31, up to $5,000. Halfway There Rescue is an all-volunteer organization that rescues, fosters, transports, and finds homes for unwanted, abandoned, and abused dogs, cats, and kittens in the Carolinas.

Within one year of launching, The Vets has already completed more than 12,000 appointments and served more than 11,000+ pets across the country. For more information, visit thevets.com .

About The Vets

Founded in 2021, The Vets is bringing pet care home. We are a tech enabled veterinary care provider, removing undue stress and bringing comprehensive pet care into the comfort of your home. We pride ourselves in building a team of industry leading veterinarians supported through training, development and advanced medical technologies to deliver the most comprehensive health care for your pet, all in a stress-free environment. Powered by a group of over 180 employees, we currently operate in 14 cities with plans to expand to an additional 22 by the end of 2022.

