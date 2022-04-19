The Village of Fontana, WI upgrades parking and mobility management with Passport

Tourists and residents can now use the Passport Parking app to pay for and manage parking

FONTANA, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Fontana is excited to announce a new way to pay for parking with transportation software and payments company, Passport. Beginning today, both residents and visitors will have the ability to pay for and manage parking sessions using the Passport Parking application. With this cashless option available, the Village of Fontana can support its merchants and parkers through seamless, digital parking experiences allowing more time to explore the beauty this waterfront community has to offer.

The Passport Parking app, which replaces the Village's existing app, makes paying to park more convenient and simple than before. After downloading Passport Parking (available for Android or iOS devices), users create an account, enter the zone number marked on nearby signage and their license plate number. Once users enter the duration of their stay, they can manage their sessions remotely.

"Passport's technology simplifies our operations and empowers our residents and visitors with more parking payment options," says Village of Fontana Chief of Police, Jeff Cates. "By using a parking app as an alternative to carrying a pocket full of change, drivers can spend less time worrying about their vehicle and more time enjoying Fontana's boutique shopping, hometown eateries and the many outdoor recreation experiences our Village offers."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. The platform is designed to provide cities with the data and insights to dynamically manage their curb space.

"The demand for contactless payment options continues to rise – especially for everyday tasks, such as parking," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "We are thrilled to partner with the Village of Fontana to simplify the parking experience for their residents and tourists and to help them innovate through our platform."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

