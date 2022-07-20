The Vistria Group Appoints Margaret C. Anadu as Senior Partner

Margaret brings a two-decade investing track record at the intersection of real estate and impact

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, a private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies and delivering both financial returns and societal impact, today announced the appointment of Margaret C. Anadu as Senior Partner, effective July 25. Margaret will be based in New York City, where she will lead the firm's real estate efforts, leveraging her track record investing at the intersection of real estate and impact. Prior to joining Vistria, Margaret was a Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where she spent 19 years — most recently as the global head of Sustainability and Impact for Goldman Sachs Asset Management and the Chair of the Urban Investment Group.

Founded in 2013, Vistria has over $8 billion in AUM and leverages the combination of decades of investment expertise, operating experience and policy knowledge to make investments across a range of industries including healthcare, education and financial services.

Commenting on the appointment, Marty Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group said, "Margaret's reputation and experience of scaling sustainable investment solutions positions her perfectly to support Vistria as we accelerate our growth trajectory. Her real estate acumen brings a new capability to our portfolio of talent, and like us, impact investing has been a core part of her thesis. We believe investing with a focus on impact leads to stronger teams, lower risk and higher returns, and we are excited to have Margaret join us on our journey."

Kip Kirkpatrick, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group said, "Margaret brings an operator mindset that is shared among our leadership, which enables us to enact change both rapidly and thoughtfully. We are confident that Margaret will further reinforce our ethos of combining financial returns with purpose as we continue our growth. Our mission is to build a next generation impact firm, one that focuses on outcomes and reflects the value of diversity and the society around us."

A seasoned investor known for spearheading opportunities in underserved communities, Margaret was responsible for deploying approximately $10 billion across real estate transactions at Goldman, leveraging equity, credit, and tax credit equity. She led the Urban Investment Group, a domestic, multi-asset class investing and lending business that provided equity and debt to real estate projects and social enterprises.

"I am inspired by Vistria's impact mission – one that resonates deeply with me, both personally and professionally," stated Margaret. "I am excited to join the team and help scale Vistria's platform to expand its offerings. Real estate is an effective tool to create positive societal change in communities and presents a significant commercial opportunity. This is a truly differentiated firm with a clarity of vision around impact and ambition to deliver for our investors that I believe is unique."

In April 2022, Margaret was appointed chair of the board of directors of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. She also serves on the boards of the Low Income Investment Fund, Center for an Urban Future, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the Africa Center. She earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Harvard College.

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that delivers both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, education and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With over $8 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

