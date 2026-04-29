The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.474 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $18.882 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.3% to $179.765 million from $130.921 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.474 Mln. vs. $18.882 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $179.765 Mln vs. $130.921 Mln last year.

This increase in revenue was driven by case equivalent volume gains of 32% for Vita Coco Coconut Water and 27% for Private Label as well as improved net pricing.

Looking ahead, the company has revised up its annual outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $132 million to $138 million against the earlier guidance of $122 million and $128 million.

For fiscal 2026, Vita Coco now expects sales of $720 million to $735 million, compared with the prior outlook of $680 million to $700 million.

This revised sales guidance reflects mid-to-high teens growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water and improvements in Private Label trends from new and regained business.

COCO was up by 17.51% at $60.67 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.